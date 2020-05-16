Majestic Clydesdale rolls with pure joy in the sunshine

Belle is a gigantic and beautiful Clydesdale who lives on an incredible farm near Peterborough, Ontario.

She is part of a herd of incredible horses who help others in the most beautiful way.

Specially selected for their personality and wonderful dispositions, the herd provides therapy and healing for first responders, victims of trauma, and people seeking to develop leadership skills and coping strategies.

The horses interact with people through a variety of exercises, having a profound effect on them that has to be seen to be believed.

Each horse has a unique personality and a unique set of skills that makes them perfect for each individual.

The horses are introduced in a gentle way that allows a bond to develop, indicating which horse will be best suited for what lies ahead.

Intuitively, animals have a way of sensing the emotional state of those that they interact with and they seem able to encourage sharing and connection that is often missing between people.

Often that human/animal bond is as deep with horses as with any other animal.

Belle is a massive, yet compassionate soul who is known for her ability to draw out those who are shy or emotionally fragile.

With a slow and cautious approach, she gently nudges her way into the hearts of all who meet her.

Within minutes, people can't help but respond to Belle and they soon find themselves sharing emotions and opening up about what troubles them.

This connection and trust forms the building blocks for the therapy that follows.

Belle has helped many heal, including those who didn't expect that they ever would.

The Mane Intent farm is a beautiful place that inspires awe in those who come here.

Rolling hills, green pastures, and blue skies paint a picture that is irresistible.

Walking in the meadow, the arena, or the paddock with such incredible animals is soothing in itself.

To see these horses, especially the Clydesdales, at a full gallop is breath-taking.

On this summer day, Belle was enjoying some time in the meadow with her horse friends, and a police officer who had found this farm and had also benefited from time spent with the herd.

He had come back for a visit but he didn't expect to witness such a perfect display of sheer joy.

Belle ran around the meadow, trotted up the hill, and then flopped down in the grass to roll in the sunshine.

There are few sights as beautiful as a horse like Belle sharing her happiness and sense of freedom.