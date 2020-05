Shooting In St. Paul Kills 1 Man Overnight Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:19s - Published 49 minutes ago Shooting In St. Paul Kills 1 Man Overnight A man died at the scene. No arrests have been made. Jennifer Mayerle reports (0:19). WCCO Saturday Morning -- May 16, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this