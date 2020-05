Brits hit the beach as lockdown measures eased Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 05:27s - Published 2 hours ago Brits hit the beach as lockdown measures eased Brits headed to beaches today (May 16th) as the UK's lockdown restrictions were eased. This clip shows people enjoying the sunshine on Weymouth Beach in Dorset today. "First weekend since the restrictions were put in place, where you can exercise or sunbathe for as long as you wish," said the filmer. 0

