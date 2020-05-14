FM Sitharaman announces easing of restrictions on utilisation of Indian airspace

Global  

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam announced easing of restrictions on utilisation of Indian airspace while addressing the media on fourth tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package.

"Restrictions on the utilisation of Indian airspace will be eased so that civilian flying becomes more efficient," said Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Airports Authority of India has awarded 3 airports out of 6 bid for operation and maintenance on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

Additional investment by private players in 12 airports in first and second rounds expected around Rs 13,000 crores," Finance Minister further said.

