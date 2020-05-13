Children's Commission calls on Government and unions to work together to reopen schools
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Children's Commission calls on Government and unions to work together to reopen schools
Children’s Commissioner for England Anne Longfield has called on the Government and teaching unions to “stop squabbling” and agree on a plan for a phased re-opening of primary schools from June 1.
Anne Longfield said she was in “despair” at the increasingly entrenched positions being taken by the two sides, in which the interests of children were being ignored.