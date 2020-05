Tellychakkar.com Jaideep Ahlawat is brilliant in Paatal Lok #JaideepAhlawat #PaatalLok #AnushkaSharma #amazonprimevideo… https://t.co/ftxWWTclJ4 4 minutes ago

Kapil Yadav RT @TheHinduCinema: #PaatalLok review: What strikes one most about the @PrimeVideoIN show is the propulsion in the narrative as it forges a… 55 minutes ago

Nitin Sirsat RT @webseriesreviw: Paatal Lok Our Rating 4.5/5 New Review "Amazon Prime Paatal Lok Series Review, Plot, Story, Trailer, Cast" Published o… 1 hour ago

shAmitabh RT @WIONews: 'Jaideep Ahlawat shines in the role of a lifetime as he leads the crime thriller in an ensemble cast,' writes Zeba Khan (@zess… 2 hours ago

Siddhant Gaikwad RT @FilmCompanion: #PaatalLok is a tightly knit thriller led by #JaideepAhlawat who finally gets a role that matches his blazing talent' -… 3 hours ago