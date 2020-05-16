Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in France

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in France

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in France

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who is accused of funding militias that massacred about 800,000 people, was arrested near Paris after 26 years on the run, the French justice ministry said.

Olivia Chan reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in France

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested on Saturday (May 16) near Paris after 26 years on the run.

He is accused of funding Hutu militias that massacred about 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus in 1994.

The 84-year-old is Rwanda's most-wanted man - and had a $5 million U.S. bounty on his head.

French authorities say he was living under a false identity in a flat in a suburb near the capital.

Kabuga was indicted in 1997 on seven criminal counts in relation to the Rwanda genocide, according to the UN-established International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.

The arrest paves the way for bringing the fugitive in front of the Paris Appeal Court and later to the international court in The Hague.

Rwanda's two main ethnic groups are the Hutus and Tutsis... who have historically had an antagonistic relationship and fought a civil war in the early 1990s.



Recent related news from verified sources

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in France after decades on the run

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who is accused of funding militias that massacred about...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleIndependentSBS


News24.com | UN prosecutor hails arrest of Rwanda genocide suspect

A top UN prosecutor said on Saturday that the arrest of a key Rwanda genocide fugitive in France...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Chukslyonews_

CHUKSLYONEWS Just In » Rwanda's Most-Wanted Genocide Suspect, Felicien Kabuga, 84, Arrested In France After 25 Years… https://t.co/oRyHPdQH61 9 seconds ago

adolaonline

Adola Online Rwanda’s most-wanted genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga arrested in France https://t.co/yTp8CqospJ via @@adolaonline 24 seconds ago

MelakuG3

Melaku G RT @MShaban_MSlegal: Justice for some of the victims of Rwanda's genocide https://t.co/ZMEI751zYx 24 seconds ago

EliseKeppler

Elise Keppler #Kabuga is one of the alleged "big fish" when it comes to #Rwanda's genocide says @LewisMudge in interview with… https://t.co/I1VDZk90y7 40 seconds ago

axz_n

🔰Sir Generaal🌐 RT @NationBreaking: RWANDA GENOCIDE suspect Felicien Kabuga, 84, arrested in an apartment near Paris, France. https://t.co/ktv9zzyesQ 42 seconds ago

neo_guy_

Krish.na RT @business: Top Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested in Paris for crimes related to the massacre of 800,000 Tutsis and Hu… 1 minute ago

waytohard

Wayne Temple RT @michael_byers: Very big fish caught near Paris. https://t.co/57IuaTKv4s #Kabuga #KabugaArrested #Rwanda #Genocide #CrimesAgainstHumanity 2 minutes ago

au_faso

investir au Faso Key Rwanda genocide suspect, Felicien Kabuga, arrested outside Paris https://t.co/PtHn7EgTfX 2 minutes ago