Drive-thru funeral service in Mexico

The funeral was carried out next to a cemetery with the consent of local health authorities, with the coffin placed under a tent and a path that cars could follow to get a view.
This funeral was held for Sergio Bretado Rodriguez, a 51-year-old healthcare worker at a local clinic who transported patients with COVID-19 in ambulances until he became infected and succumbed to the disease.
Mexico's health ministry on Friday confirmed 290 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,437 new infections in a fresh one-day record rise in cases since the start of the pandemic.
The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 45,032 and 4,767 deaths in total, according to the official tally.