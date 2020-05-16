Drive-thru funeral service in Mexico

A drive-thru funeral was organised by a local parlour in city of Ciudad Juarez in northern Mexico on Tuesday, providing a two-hour service in which friends and family can offer their condolences to relatives of the deceased from their car to avoid contagion.

The funeral was carried out next to a cemetery with the consent of local health authorities, with the coffin placed under a tent and a path that cars could follow to get a view.

This funeral was held for Sergio Bretado Rodriguez, a 51-year-old healthcare worker at a local clinic who transported patients with COVID-19 in ambulances until he became infected and succumbed to the disease.

Mexico's health ministry on Friday confirmed 290 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,437 new infections in a fresh one-day record rise in cases since the start of the pandemic.

The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 45,032 and 4,767 deaths in total, according to the official tally.