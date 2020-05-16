Structural reforms in key sectors announced by FM will be dramatic change for future: FICCI

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) reacted over the announcements made by Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman in the fourth installment of economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the view of coronavirus.Secretary General of FICCI, Dilip Chenoy said, "Announcements made by Finance Minister today are significant and can have dramatic change for future of India.

They are focusing on simplifying processes, attracting investment, creating jobs and improving productivity."