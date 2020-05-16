Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Structural reforms in key sectors announced by FM will be dramatic change for future: FICCI

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Structural reforms in key sectors announced by FM will be dramatic change for future: FICCI

Structural reforms in key sectors announced by FM will be dramatic change for future: FICCI

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) reacted over the announcements made by Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman in the fourth installment of economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the view of coronavirus.Secretary General of FICCI, Dilip Chenoy said, "Announcements made by Finance Minister today are significant and can have dramatic change for future of India.

They are focusing on simplifying processes, attracting investment, creating jobs and improving productivity."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MeenaMourya10

Meena Mourya RT @JoshiPralhad: Under PM @NarendraModi ji, the nation is transforming. FM @NSitharaman ji announced today structural reforms in Coal & Mi… 7 minutes ago

mangukiyajatin7

Jatin Mangukiya RT @ChouhanShivraj: Structural reforms announced by FM @nsitharaman today for the 8 core sectors,under visionary leadership of PM @narendra… 16 minutes ago

VikasCh80790046

Vikas Chaudhary RT @FinMinIndia: FM Smt. @nsitharaman today announced structural reforms across 8⃣ Sectors of Coal, Mineral, Defence, Civil Aviation, Power… 19 minutes ago

Rajendr76194898

яąj ѵąя๓ą11372जहाँमे🌼🚩जय श्री राम🚩🔱जय महाकाल🔱 RT @PIBMumbai: Finance Minister #NirmalaSitharaman has announced structural reforms across 8️⃣ sectors which are the new horizons of growth… 27 minutes ago

KallolG40054507

Kallol Ghosh RT @FinMinIndia: Structural reforms in Space and Atomic Energy Sectors announced by FM Smt.@nsitharaman today👇 ✅Boosting private participa… 30 minutes ago

AirRohtak

AIR Rohtak FM Smt Nirmala Sitharaman announced yesterday structural reforms across 8 sectors ⬇️ paving way for… https://t.co/iOkKe5ds6y 42 minutes ago

Balasub95909183

Balasubramaniam.R Dear Modiji, your structural reforms announced will not yield any benefits to the poor. It will be only in paper no… https://t.co/0DW7Z2SXL0 49 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces structural reforms for 8 sectors [Video]

Watch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces structural reforms for 8 sectors

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced structural reforms for eight sectors. This comes under the fourth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package. Eight sectors include..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 28:23Published