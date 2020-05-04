Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Met them just for photo-op', says RK Singh over Rahul Gandhi's interaction with home-bound migrant workers

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
'Met them just for photo-op', says RK Singh over Rahul Gandhi's interaction with home-bound migrant workers

'Met them just for photo-op', says RK Singh over Rahul Gandhi's interaction with home-bound migrant workers

MOS (IC) Ministry Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on May 16 reacted on Rahul Gandhi's interaction with migrant labourers.

He said, "Did he remember migrant labourers only after 50 days?

Our government, at centre and in states, has been arranging food, trains for them.

We gave them ration and transferred money directly into their accounts.

He met them just for photo-op.

There should be some sensitivity." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 16 interacted with migrant labourers and arranged vehicle for around 25 migrant workers in New Delhi.

Congress volunteers are going to drop migrant workers to their homes.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BassettcatJones

Beth Jones RT @victori58358886: Just curious who let’s their dogs sleep in bed with their pet parent’s. Momma says I’m one spoiled boy, but wouldn’t h… 7 minutes ago

Middleton_Says

Sue Middleton @AskSueBelinda Its name was Joyfulness. It starts out pink and then as it opens it turns apricot with outside petal… https://t.co/J1BNbO2qoD 16 minutes ago

Bushmaster141

Donny RT @johncitysq: NYTimes reporter @JMartNYT says the charges of Biden being a pedophile are "baseless" & that the photos of Biden fondling c… 28 minutes ago

zaybull0217

Zayah B™️ ⃠ 🏳️‍🌈⃠🥵🥶 RT @ChungusEnergy: @joonberri @kingof_ree @joshb3600 @hoseoksparkles They did speak up. This is them speaking up by mocking them. Serena ju… 44 minutes ago

SweetenerHemmo

𝓈𝒶𝓇𝒶𝒽 ❤️'𝓈 𝒶𝓇𝒾𝒶𝓃𝒶 Hey, I just want to promote a project for wildflower. If ur show is crossed out, the owner of the account… https://t.co/PfJswqiNlc 46 minutes ago

x_spaces_x

Sophie💖 I dont care what anyone says the purple trousers need to come back. From harry you know we expect it BUT from niall… https://t.co/AGwudUqIgd 49 minutes ago

Clr0utsideLines

Color Outside the Lines @ThreeDailey I’m so sorry for your loss, love. Hang in there and take whatever time you need to grieve for your bab… https://t.co/GlykE4eaXJ 1 hour ago

noonaChia022

jαvєs ☆ RT @minhyuklovesyou: + and he says it's like how a rich person makes money (maybe bc of stocks hdjd) He doesn't know much about shadows bu… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rahul Gandhi facilitates travel of 25 migrant workers [Video]

Rahul Gandhi facilitates travel of 25 migrant workers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 16 interacted with migrant labourers and arranged vehicle for around 25 migrant workers in New Delhi. Congress volunteers are going to drop migrant workers to their..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:46Published
14 migrants tested corona positive after returning to Chhattisgarh: State's Health Minister [Video]

14 migrants tested corona positive after returning to Chhattisgarh: State's Health Minister

Health Minister of Chhattisgarh, TS Singh Deo, on May 03 informed that out of all the migrant workers who have returned from different states, 14 have so far tested positive in Chhattisgarh. The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published