'Met them just for photo-op', says RK Singh over Rahul Gandhi's interaction with home-bound migrant workers

MOS (IC) Ministry Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on May 16 reacted on Rahul Gandhi's interaction with migrant labourers.

He said, "Did he remember migrant labourers only after 50 days?

Our government, at centre and in states, has been arranging food, trains for them.

We gave them ration and transferred money directly into their accounts.

He met them just for photo-op.

There should be some sensitivity." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 16 interacted with migrant labourers and arranged vehicle for around 25 migrant workers in New Delhi.

Congress volunteers are going to drop migrant workers to their homes.