Tweets about this Selena RT @NBCPolitics: The HEROES Act would provide another round of stimulus payments of up to $1,200 per person (or $2,400 for married couples)… 2 minutes ago Katrina Lynn If the Senate sits on this & does nothing more to help the economy recover, especially for states & local govt, thi… https://t.co/zqyEGogruW 24 minutes ago Robert A. Long HEROES Act would provide another stimulus check, broader student loan relief. Are people going to get protection fr… https://t.co/9S7G0GfQMd 38 minutes ago 💯✨HUMAN SCUM✨🐒🍊🤡 CNBC: HEROES Act would provide another stimulus check, broader student loan relief. https://t.co/qcDdKacIhq via @GoogleNews 1 hour ago Jatashie Johnson HEROES Act would provide another stimulus check, broader student loan relief https://t.co/exN1txFnmu 1 hour ago Dave91A RT @NBCNews: The HEROES Act would provide another round of stimulus payments of up to $1,200 per person (or $2,400 for married couples); it… 2 hours ago