How do some parents feel about plans to reopen schools?

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said that schools in England could reopen on June 1.

Speaking at the daily briefing at Downing Street, he said that the reopening of schools has been based on the “best scientific advice”.

But how do parents feel about sending their children back to school?

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn