Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How do some parents feel about plans to reopen schools?

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:41s - Published
How do some parents feel about plans to reopen schools?

How do some parents feel about plans to reopen schools?

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said that schools in England could reopen on June 1.

Speaking at the daily briefing at Downing Street, he said that the reopening of schools has been based on the “best scientific advice”.

But how do parents feel about sending their children back to school?

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Our kids aren't guinea pigs!' Furious parents slam plans to reopen schools

'Our kids aren't guinea pigs!' Furious parents slam plans to reopen schoolsThe controversial plans to introduce a 'phased return' to school from June 1 has prompted a fierce...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Teachers' unions condemn 'reckless' school plans as 390,000 sign petition demanding parents given choice to keep children at home

Plans to start phased reopening of schools next month met with confusion and condemnation
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MelaninRoyalty2

that_melanin_girl RT @Solomon_Buchi: Oh, before you start with the doleful comparison of “Some parents abandoned their children, you should be grateful that… 2 hours ago

AlexandraTahnee

Alex Tahnée @ZoeRoseH I’d technically have to drive through some Europe to get there, so yeh Europe. It’s ALL I can think about… https://t.co/UxsvNco8jD 2 hours ago

bolalove21

Elizabeth Bolanle @ade4dev @NoahAluko @aproko_doctor I was about to say this, some parents are nothing to write about. They didnt pro… https://t.co/8VT14kDKDm 2 hours ago

Mommy_Ed

Mrs_Chicken @Chrisjameson9 @GavinWilliamson I listened to him.He didn’t say one actual thing about the detail.Just a load of hy… https://t.co/joU5elrX2z 3 hours ago

ctfc_dave

Dave @ 🏠 @markyt86 Don't think parents have anything to feel guilty about, but they certainly need reassuring that their kid… https://t.co/a2qVRW7N5W 4 hours ago

Abu_Harris

Michael RT @DahEyeof: @_koko_cee @aproko_doctor I understand where uncle is coming from to some degree... Of you grew up with parents that really c… 5 hours ago

DahEyeof

J.Ézè.B.Élè (Da👁️Ra) @_koko_cee @aproko_doctor I understand where uncle is coming from to some degree... Of you grew up with parents tha… https://t.co/5QQn8WTZP8 5 hours ago

haiqabakshi

haiqabakshi @seerat_beigh @mirayesha0 @InabatSheikh Sure, but if it was me and some middle aged person said something which was… https://t.co/LA2KPodeJW 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Seek Parental Input [Video]

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Seek Parental Input

Miami Dade County Public Schools educates nearly 350,000 students. On Friday the parents and guardians of those students received some homework.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:22Published
Parents weigh in on graduation plans for GCS [Video]

Parents weigh in on graduation plans for GCS

Upstate parents are weighing in on the graduation plans announced for Greenville County School students.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 01:37Published