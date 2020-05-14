Fox News Reduces Pandemic Coverage For 'Obamagate' And Anti-Lockdown Stories

Global  

Fox News has cut its coverage of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic by 20% over the last month.

According to Business Insider, the network has shifted to stories on anti-lockdown protests.

They've also echoed President Donald Trump's comments that stand in contrast to recommendations from leading experts in recent weeks.

Fox News has been criticized over the past two months for downplaying death totals and pushing back against social distancing guidelines.

This, despite its own employees are under a work-from-home order until at least June 15.

As the American coronavirus death toll surpassed 84,000 in the second week of May, the network latched on to an "OBAMAGATE" scandal.

