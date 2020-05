Video: Cooler night to be followed by cloudy morning Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:30s - Published 4 hours ago Video: Cooler night to be followed by cloudy morning The thick cloud cover will dissipate a bit before it thickens back up again later in the afternoon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video: Cooler night to be followed by cloudy morning CORRIDOR LAST NIGHT.TONIGHT WILL NOT BE AS WARM ANDMUGGY AS LAST NIGHT.WE COOL OFF, TEMPERATURES IN THE50’S.MANY OF YOU TRIED TO SLEEP WITHWINDOWS OPEN LAST NIGHT, BUTWITH ALL THE RAIN COME HE DIDN’TGET A CHANCE, TONIGHT YOU CANSLEEP WITH THE WINDOWS OPEN, BUTYOU MIGHT NEED A BLANKET.PLYMOUTH DROPS INTO THEMID-40’S, CAPE AND THE ISLANDSIN THE 40’S TONIGHT.TOMORROW, MORE CLOUDS THANTODAY, CLOUD COVER IN THEMORNING FAIRLY CLICK -- CLOUDCOVER IN THE MORNING FAIRLYTHICK, THEN IT THINS, THEN ITCOMES BACK IN THE AFTERNOON ANDAGAIN ON THE SHORELINE, COOLERTOMORROW THAN INLAND.MONDAY, GR SKIES, BUT NO BIGRAIN EVENT GOING ON.TH IS THE CHANGE FROMYESTERDAY’S FORECAST.YESTERDAY IT LOOKED LIKE WE WEREGOING TO GET A SURGE OF MOISTUREFROM THE SOUTH, AND NOW IT LOOKSLIKE IT WI JUST STAY DOWNSOUTH.TOMORROW WE CALL IT MOSTLYCLOUDY IN TH MORNING, IN THEAFTERNOON PARTLY CLOUDY, THE SEABREEZE CAKE SCENE AND KEEPS YOUCOOL IF YOU ARE NEAR THESHORELINE, THE CLOUDS THICKENEDIN THE EVENING, GENERALLY AROUND70 EXCEPT AT THE COAST,TEMPERATURES I THE 60’S.MARBLEHEAD TOMORROW 61, HOLLOWAY-- HULL 66.WESTBOROUGH AND SHIRLEY IN THELOWER 70’S.THOSE ARE YOUR EYES TOMORROW.WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN AS FARAS SYSTEMS THIS WEEK?THIS AREA DOWN SOUTH HAS NOTGOTTEN A NAME YET BUT IT MIGHTGET STRONG ENOUGH THIS EVENINGTHAT IT GETS THE NAME ARTHUR.WE ARE SEEING IF IT WILL WORKITS WAY UP THERE AND THROW A LOTOF MOISTURE IN HERE.INSTEAD, IT LOOKS LIKE IT ISSTAYIN DOWN SOUTH, WHICH IS WHYTHE FORECAST IS A BIT IMPROVED.STILL GRAY AND CLOUDY, COOLTEMPERATURES AS WEL BUT NOT ALOT OF RAIN, KIND OF SCATTEREDSHOWERS AS WE LOOK AT MONDAY,TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY.THURSDAY WE CLEARED OUT AND GETMILDER WEATHER.WE BUMP UP NEXT WEEKEND, BUTTHAT COMES WITH A THREAT OF AFEW SHOWERS.THE HIGH NEXT FRIDAY SATURDAY,70 AND 76, BUT GETTING THERE ISGOING TO BE A GREAT, COOL, AND





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast



The wind and rain will continue again at times through the night. Lows will be around 40 with localized lakefront and Bay flooding. Showers may continue into Thursday morning with decreasing cloud.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 04:11 Published 2 weeks ago Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



More mostly cloudy skies are expected for your Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. Once again a few sprinkles are possible. There is a chance of rain showers on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:21 Published on March 24, 2020