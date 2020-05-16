NFL's Cody Latimer Faces Felony Charges

Global  

Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer is facing five charges, including felony illegal discharge of a firearm.

Newser reports Latimer was arrested in a Denver suburb Saturday morning.

He made bail on a $25,000 bond.

Deputies arrested him after responding to a report just after midnight of shots fired inside an apartment in Englewood, Colorado.

Police were responding to a call about possible gunshots on the premises.

Latimer joined the Redskins in March after two years with the New York Giants.

Prior to that, he spent four years with the Denver Broncos.

