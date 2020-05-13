Williamson on schools reopening: “Based on best scientific advice”

Planning can begin to bring a limited number of pupils back to school from as early as next month, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said.

Speaking at the daily briefing at Downing Street, he said that the reopening of schools has been based on the “best scientific advice, with children at the very heart of everything we do”.

The MP added that schools "will only return if five tests have been met".

Report by Patelr.

