Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Williamson on schools reopening: “Based on best scientific advice”

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Williamson on schools reopening: “Based on best scientific advice”

Williamson on schools reopening: “Based on best scientific advice”

Planning can begin to bring a limited number of pupils back to school from as early as next month, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said.

Speaking at the daily briefing at Downing Street, he said that the reopening of schools has been based on the “best scientific advice, with children at the very heart of everything we do”.

The MP added that schools "will only return if five tests have been met".

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

How do some parents feel about plans to reopen schools? [Video]

How do some parents feel about plans to reopen schools?

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said that schools in England could reopen on June 1. Speaking at the daily briefing at Downing Street, he said that the reopening of schools has been based on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:41Published
CCSD reopening group to meet for the 1st time [Video]

CCSD reopening group to meet for the 1st time

Today CCSD will start to iron out plans for school this fall. For the first time, superintendent Doctor Jesus Jara will talk with parents, teachers, and principals to discuss how to reopen schools..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published