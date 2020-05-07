Andrew Cuomo Rejects Gas Pipeline In New York
New York Gov.
Andrew Cuomo rejected a permit to build a controversial pipeline.
The proposal was for the Northeast Supply Enhancement Pipeline, known as the Williams Pipeline.
The Oklahoma company behind the project wanted to lay a new conduit under Lower New York Bay.
According to the HuffPost, the pipeline would carry gas from Penssylvania to homes in Brooklyn, Queen, Staten island and Long Island.