Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Andrew Cuomo Rejects Gas Pipeline In New York

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Andrew Cuomo Rejects Gas Pipeline In New York

Andrew Cuomo Rejects Gas Pipeline In New York

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo rejected a permit to build a controversial pipeline.

The proposal was for the Northeast Supply Enhancement Pipeline, known as the Williams Pipeline.

The Oklahoma company behind the project wanted to lay a new conduit under Lower New York Bay.

According to the HuffPost, the pipeline would carry gas from Penssylvania to homes in Brooklyn, Queen, Staten island and Long Island.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo receives backlash for tapping tech billionaires Bill Gates and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt to help rebuild the state

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo receives backlash for tapping tech billionaires Bill Gates and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt to help rebuild the state· New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week that he's enlisting Bill Gates and former Google...
Business Insider - Published

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Shares a Sweet Photo With His Daughter Amid Pandemic

Andrew Cuomo is sharing some snaps from his personal life. The 62-year-old Governor of New York...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus In New York: Gov. Cuomo Shares Saturday Update [Video]

Coronavirus In New York: Gov. Cuomo Shares Saturday Update

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced race tracks and elective surgery in downstate New York are among the latest reopening steps as the state deals with the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 30:35Published
Mayor De Blasio: New York City Just Not Ready To Open Beaches For Memorial Day [Video]

Mayor De Blasio: New York City Just Not Ready To Open Beaches For Memorial Day

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given New York State beaches the OK to open for Memorial Day weekend with safe restrictions, Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City is not ready to follow suit with other..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published