Gov. Walz Signs Minnesota Ban On Toxic Chemical TCE Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:20s - Published now Gov. Walz Signs Minnesota Ban On Toxic Chemical TCE Minnesota officially became the first state in the country to ban the toxic chemical TCE, following a series of WCCO investigations, Jennifer Mayerle reports (3:20). WCCO 4 News at 5 – May 16, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Walz Set To Sign Bill Banning TCE



Minnesota will become the first state in the country to ban the toxic chemical TCE following a series of WCCO investigations, reports Jennifer Mayerle (3:16). WCCO 4 News At 10 – May 15, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:16 Published 18 hours ago Minnesota Positioned To Become First State To Ban TCE



A bill to ban the toxic chemical TCE in Minnesota is expected to be signed by the governor, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (0:48). WCCO 4 News at Noon – May 14, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 00:48 Published 2 days ago