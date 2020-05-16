Democrats Launch Investigation Of The Removal Of Inspector General Steve Linick
Democrats in Congress launched another investigation against President Donald Trump.
They accused Trump of trying to fire the State Department’s internal watchdog because he went against his administration.
Trump told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi he plans to remove Inspector General Steve Linick.
Top Democrats on the House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees called it an “unprecedented removal.” Two Democrats said it was Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who recommended his removal.