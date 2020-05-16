Global  

Democrats Launch Investigation Of The Removal Of Inspector General Steve Linick

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Democrats in Congress launched another investigation against President Donald Trump.

They accused Trump of trying to fire the State Department’s internal watchdog because he went against his administration.

Trump told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi he plans to remove Inspector General Steve Linick.

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees called it an “unprecedented removal.” Two Democrats said it was Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who recommended his removal.

Pompeo recommended firing of now-ousted State Department IG: official

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recommended to President Trump that he fire now-ousted Inspector...
FOXNews.com - Published

President Trump Removes State Department Inspector General Steve Linick

President Trump is removing the State Department Inspector General, Steve Linick. House Democrats...
NPR - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Controversy over the firing of Inspector General [Video]

Controversy over the firing of Inspector General

The State Department Inspector General Steve Linick is out of a job after he was fired by President Trump. The move is now under investigation by democrats.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:52Published
Fired Inspector General Steve Linick Was Investigating Mike Pompeo [Video]

Fired Inspector General Steve Linick Was Investigating Mike Pompeo

The inspector general fired by President Donald Trump reportedly was investigating whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo used a staffer for personal errands, including dog-walking.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:43Published