Without farmers, you'd be hungry, naked and sober | Eric Sannerud
|
Video Credit: TED - Duration: 09:01s - Published
Farmers keep us fed and our economies stable, but in the US they're retiring faster than they're being replaced.
Take a crash course in agricultural policy with Eric Sannerud to see why this problem can't be solved by simply buying from your local farmer's market -- and learn how you can use your vote to create a better future for farmers.