THSO streams live concert

Even live entertainment is going virtual these days!

Folks got to enjoy some good music from the comfort of their home this evening.

Nats you just heard from the terre haute symphony orchestra.

The group held a live stream concert today.

"music in bloom: a celebration of spring for the wabash valley" featured 10-musicians performing solos and duets.

"it's going to give the arts community in terre haute an opportunity to start live streaming some of their performances, and get some of that art back into the community, because i think we're really hurting right now, because we don't have those live performances in the terre haute community right now."

This was the first time the orchestra has done a