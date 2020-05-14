Global  

Law enforcement, friends, community members surprise special Cape Coral girl for graduation

Law enforcement, friends, community members surprise special Cape Coral girl for graduation

Law enforcement, friends, community members surprise special Cape Coral girl for graduation

Megan O'Grady's graduation was supposed to be on May 16th.

It was canceled because of COVID-19, but law enforcement members and people in the community surprised Megan with a parade.

Megan is the Founder of Blue Line Bears, a non-profit that turns fallen officer's uniforms into teddy bears for their families.

