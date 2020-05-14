Law enforcement, friends, community members surprise special Cape Coral girl for graduation
|
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 04:38s - Published
Law enforcement, friends, community members surprise special Cape Coral girl for graduation
Megan O'Grady's graduation was supposed to be on May 16th.
It was canceled because of COVID-19, but law enforcement members and people in the community surprised Megan with a parade.
Megan is the Founder of Blue Line Bears, a non-profit that turns fallen officer's uniforms into teddy bears for their families.