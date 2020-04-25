Global  

Napa Valley Pizza Chef's Online Cooking Demos Draw Global Audience

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:34s - Published
A celebrated Napa Valley chef offered a simple online cooking class to draw business to his pizza restaurant and it has become so popular that people now tune in from around the world.

John Ramos reports.

(5-16-20)

