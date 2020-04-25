Napa Valley Pizza Chef's Online Cooking Demos Draw Global Audience

A celebrated Napa Valley chef offered a simple online cooking class to draw business to his pizza restaurant and it has become so popular that people now tune in from around the world.
John Ramos reports.
(5-16-20)
Davis Patch Napa Valley Pizza Chef’s Online Cooking Demos Draw Worldwide Audience https://t.co/YYiE4MD9vr 1 week ago
Rohnert Park Patch Napa Valley Pizza Chef’s Online Cooking Demos Draw Worldwide Audience https://t.co/6aUrhAEDVS 1 week ago
g_simoes RT @KPIXtv: A celebrated Napa Valley chef offered a simple online cooking class to draw business to his pizza restaurant and it has become… 1 week ago
Cooking fans club Napa Valley Pizza Chef's Online Italian Food Cooking Demos Draw Worldwide Audience - CBS San Francisco https://t.co/CkdC3u8BiX 1 week ago
Pizza share Napa Valley Pizza Chef's Online Italian Food Cooking Demos Draw Worldwide Audience - CBS San Francisco https://t.co/FU2nAuEyko 1 week ago
North Bay Vineyards Preparing To Resume Modified Wine TastingThe Napa Valley Vintners Association is developing a plan for the eventual resumption of wine tasting at local businesses. Don Ford reports. (5/11/20)
VIRTUAL WINE TASTINGS: Napa Valley Winery Turns To Unique Virtual Wine Tastings To Keep Employees From Being FurloughedNapa Valley Winery Turns To Unique Virtual Wine Tastings To Keep Employees From Being Furloughed