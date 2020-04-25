Napa Valley Pizza Chef's Online Cooking Demos Draw Global Audience Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:34s - Published 1 week ago Napa Valley Pizza Chef's Online Cooking Demos Draw Global Audience A celebrated Napa Valley chef offered a simple online cooking class to draw business to his pizza restaurant and it has become so popular that people now tune in from around the world. John Ramos reports. (5-16-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Davis Patch Napa Valley Pizza Chef’s Online Cooking Demos Draw Worldwide Audience https://t.co/YYiE4MD9vr 1 week ago Rohnert Park Patch Napa Valley Pizza Chef’s Online Cooking Demos Draw Worldwide Audience https://t.co/6aUrhAEDVS 1 week ago g_simoes RT @KPIXtv: A celebrated Napa Valley chef offered a simple online cooking class to draw business to his pizza restaurant and it has become… 1 week ago Cooking fans club Napa Valley Pizza Chef's Online Italian Food Cooking Demos Draw Worldwide Audience - CBS San Francisco https://t.co/CkdC3u8BiX 1 week ago Pizza share Napa Valley Pizza Chef's Online Italian Food Cooking Demos Draw Worldwide Audience - CBS San Francisco https://t.co/FU2nAuEyko 1 week ago