Former Bears President Michael McCaskey Dies

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Former Bears President Michael McCaskey Dies

Former Bears President Michael McCaskey Dies

McCaskey was in charge when the Bears won their only Super Bowl so far in the 1985-1986 season.

Former Chicago Bears President Michael McCaskey has died

Michael McCaskey, the former president and chairman of the Chicago Bears, has died after a long...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Reuters •CBS Sports


Michael McCaskey, who succeeded Halas as Bears' leader, dies

Michael McCaskey, who led the Chicago Bears for nearly three decades following the death of his...
Seattle Times - Published


