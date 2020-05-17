Party conventions continue during pandemic

Politics are going virtual given the coronavirus pandemic.

The minnesota ??p convention was set to take place in rochester today... but the pandemic altered those plans.

Kimt news three's maleeha kamal shows us how politics continue during the coronavirus outbreak.xxx patricia mueller has been a delegate since 2016... and looks forward to the minnesota gop state convention every year.

"there's so much energy and value of meeting together as a party to get reenergized."

Meeting in person was not an option this year given the social distance guidelines.

Look live: for the first time the mn gop convention took place online.

Mueller says it doesn't change the value of the event.

"being in a virtual convention is not the same as being in a convention in person but the value of having the convention is still there because you get your voice heard, you get to vote and you still get to hear all the updates of the party and this is a way for us to adapt in a time that is so uncertain.

" thousands of delegates from across minnesota will be voting on the senate seat and delegates to send to the national convention.

But midway through voting today?

The website started experiencing some issues due to high participation causing the event to be postponed.

No date has been set.

They were still able to discuss the republican platform.

"these platforms talk about the freedom of self government, the idea of protecting life, protecting our second amendment rights , the idea of having freedom to choose education.

In rochester maleeha kamal kimt news 3./// the ??l state convention was scheduled for the end of may in rochester.

The event has been moved