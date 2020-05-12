Global  

'Journey was comfortable, hygienic': Passenger after reaching Delhi via special train

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:38s - Published
'Journey was comfortable, hygienic': Passenger after reaching Delhi via special train

A special train carrying passengers from Jammu Tawi Railway Station (Jammu and Kashmir) has reached the national capital.

The train arrived at New Delhi Railway Station on May 17 amid coronavirus pandemic.

All passengers were screened on their arrival at the railway station as per government guidelines.

Indian Railways has resumed services of special air-conditioned trains from May 12 amid lockdown 3.0.

While speaking to ANI, one of the passengers said, "The journey was completely comfortable.

Everything was clean and hygienic.

Social distancing was also maintained in the train." There are total 8895 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 53,035 with 2752 deaths in India.

0
