At least two people were hurt in a large fire at an apartment complex in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Stephen Mackenzie Returning to this second #LAfire 2 hurt in apartment fire which lead to evac of other buildings https://t.co/tKydrwPEOv 2 hours ago

CBS Los Angeles Losses on top of losses: That's how victims of a massive South Los Angeles apartment fire described Saturday mornin… https://t.co/7RGUTAb0pD 1 hour ago

Don Victor At Least 2 Hurt In Massive South LA Apartment Fire That Led To Evacuations Of Neighboring Buildings https://t.co/EnSWkgIx5M 1 hour ago

elssita RT @CBSLA : Losses on top of losses: That's how victims of a massive South Los Angeles apartment fire described Saturday morning. https://t.… 1 hour ago

Cali Sports Fan MAMBA FOREVER RT @ABCWorldNews : SEVERE STORMS STRIKE: Dangerous weather is taking aim at the northeast and South with new video showing a lightning strik… 30 minutes ago