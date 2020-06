Caterpillar Procession Passes Over Track

Occurred on May 15, 2020 / Aldinga, South Australia, Australia Info from Licensor: "While hiking in the Aldinga Scrub Conservation Park we came across a long line of caterpillars moving slowly across the path.

There were 67 caterpillars in total walking head to tail.

It is believed that they do this for protection when searching for a new food source.

There is also a belief that this is a sign of a cold winter ahead.

I guess we’ll wait and see."