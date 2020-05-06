Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rachel Weisz has admitted she is more exhausted having a toddler as a mature mother

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Rachel Weisz has admitted she is more exhausted having a toddler as a mature mother

Rachel Weisz has admitted she is more exhausted having a toddler as a mature mother

Rachel Weisz has admitted she is more exhausted having a toddler as a mature mother.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rachel Weisz found physical Black Widow role ‘daunting’ after childbirth [Video]

Rachel Weisz found physical Black Widow role ‘daunting’ after childbirth

Rachel Weisz found it "daunting" to take on the physically challenging role of spy Melina Vostokoff in Black Widow less than a year after having her daughter.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:40Published
Rachel Weisz found working after giving birth 'daunting' [Video]

Rachel Weisz found working after giving birth 'daunting'

Rachel Weisz found going back to work after giving birth to her daughter "daunting", because her first role back was in Marvel movie 'Black Widow'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:08Published