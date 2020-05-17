Visitor numbers to Southend-on-Sea fairly small

Some English councils feared that beaches and national parks would be inundated with people taking advantage of the relaxed travel restrictions this weekend.

But it seems many people have heeded their calls to stay away, and the few crowds that were reported were described as 'manageable'.

Southend-on-Sea was relatively quiet on Saturday with people seeming to adhere to social distancing rules.

Report by Blairm.

