The eyes of the football world were on Signal Iduna Park for the most high-profile match of the Bundesliga’s return.

Borussia Dortmund returned to action with a 4-0 derby victory over local rivals Schalke.

DOR vs SCH Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Borussia...

Erling Haaland only needed 29 minutes to get back to goal-scoring after opening for Borussia Dortmund...