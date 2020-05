Michael Gove says schools safe to reopen Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published now Michael Gove says schools safe to reopen Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has defended the Government’s plans to begin reopening primary schools in England from next month, but added they can't eliminate all risk He said measures were being put in place to ensure the safety of children and teachers as they returned. 0

Michael Gove contradicts himself moments after 'guaranteeing' teachers will be safe at school Michael Gove today admitted that there was no way of being certain teachers and children will not...

