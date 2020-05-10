Tamil Nadu extends the lockdown till May 31st, restrictions to be eased in 25 districts | Oneindia

Tamil Nadu has extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state to May 31, with easing of travel- and work-related restrictions for 25 of its least-affected districts, including Coimbatore, Salem, Trichy and the Nilgiris.

These relaxations will not, however, apply to containment zones.

Taxis in 25 districts where restrictions have been eased can run.

Ladakh is being closely monitored and Indian troops are being reinforced along the border with reports of China pitching tents near river Galwan -- a 1962 flashpoint that has seen aggression in recent days and increasing construction activities.

Seventeen teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Odisha and West Bengal in view of the approaching cyclone ''Amphan'', .

NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said in a video message that the federal contingency force is "watching the situation closely from the headquarters and we are in touch with state governments, the Indian Meteorological Department and all stakeholder agencies".

