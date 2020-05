Tropical Storm Arthur is first named Atlantic storm in 2020, will intensify in next 24 hours Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 00:54s - Published 9 minutes ago With Matt Di Nicolantonio. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this FOX 5 DC Tropical Storm Arthur forms in Atlantic; first named storm of season https://t.co/QHcycABhEu 2 seconds ago Disaster Services RT @breakingweather: JUST IN: Tropical Storm #Arthur has formed off of the southeastern U.S. coast and is the first named storm of the 2020… 6 seconds ago Lauren R RT @cnnbrk: Two weeks before the official start to Atlantic Hurricane Season, Tropical Storm Arthur has become the first named storm of the… 9 seconds ago Kaye Jae RT @weathernetwork: Tropical Depression One has strengthened to Tropical Storm #Arthur off the coast of Florida. This is the first named st… 24 seconds ago Chris Long Arthur, the first named tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season has formed and is heading for the NC c… https://t.co/kGgBNTrh9Z 30 seconds ago DragonflyMarnee RT @devoun_cetoute: Tropical Storm Arthur has formed off the east coast of Florida. It marks the first named of the year. The is the sixth… 38 seconds ago Marilyn RT @OfficialJoelF: We have the first named storm of the season: Tropical Storm Arthur https://t.co/zD33C1VSnD 39 seconds ago Barbara 🇺🇸🆘 RT @FOX29philly: Tropical Storm Arthur forms in Atlantic; first named storm of season https://t.co/U7CcGrKRRr 2 minutes ago