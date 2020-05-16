Global  

Phyllis George, Pioneer Sports Broadcaster, Passes Away

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Phyllis George, Pioneer Sports Broadcaster, Passes Away
She was 70 years old.
Phyllis George, Broadcasting Trailblazer And ‘The NFL Today’ Alum, Dies At 70

Phyllis George, a pioneer in the sports broadcasting industry, died this week due to complications...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


A look at former Kentucky First Lady Phyllis George through the years

A look at the life of Phyllis George, a former Miss America, sports broadcaster and former Kentucky...
USATODAY.com - Published


kluddy99

Kathy “Luddy” Ludwig RT @WomensSportsFdn: "Phyllis didn’t receive nearly enough credit for opening the sports broadcasting door for the dozens of talented women… 13 seconds ago

kluddy99

Kathy “Luddy” Ludwig RT @BillieJeanKing: Phyllis George, the first female sports broadcaster to work at a major TV network, has passed away. She was the first… 1 minute ago

Srbw_ufhx

Rosemary Alossa Benj RT @HannahStormESPN: Rest In Peace Phyllis George 🙏🏻. A true pioneer who approached her job with enthusiasm, empathy and humour. She was he… 4 minutes ago

SantaTeresaNews

Santa Teresa News Read our May 17 Newsletter featuring “Phyllis George, former Kentucky first lady and a pioneer in sports…” https://t.co/gQBwrRW9UU 6 minutes ago

Celestebyrne3

Celestebyrne RT @chicagotribune: Phyllis George, the former Miss America who became a sportscasting pioneer on CBS's “The NFL Today” in the 1970s, died… 6 minutes ago

DeniseWhite_EAG

Denise White I had the pleasure of working with Phyllis George on a TV project with all women for @espn @ramonashelburne… https://t.co/J5n2hPgnVL 8 minutes ago

marieann66

Mary Ann Barbero Phyllis George, Female Sportscasting Pioneer, Dies at 70 https://t.co/QbexeFtPWT 9 minutes ago


Phyllis George, Trailblazer For Female Sportscasting, Dies At 70 [Video]

Phyllis George, Trailblazer For Female Sportscasting, Dies At 70

Phyllis George, a North Texas native who became a female sportscasting pioneer on CBS's “The NFL Today,” has died at the age of 70.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:27Published
Sports Broadcasting Pioneer Phyllis George Dies [Video]

Sports Broadcasting Pioneer Phyllis George Dies

George was a former Miss America who went on to join 'The NFL Today' on CBS.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:27Published