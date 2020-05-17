Global  

Andy Burnham calls for greater 'fairness' to regions

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has called for the government to be 'fairer' to regions, suggesting a focus on London has left regions struggling to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Andy Burnham called for the government to release data on regional R numbers so local leaders could determine the risk of the rate of infection in their area.

Report by Etemadil.

