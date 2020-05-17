Andy Burnham calls for greater 'fairness' to regions
|
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Andy Burnham calls for greater 'fairness' to regions
The Mayor of Greater Manchester has called for the government to be 'fairer' to regions, suggesting a focus on London has left regions struggling to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Andy Burnham called for the government to release data on regional R numbers so local leaders could determine the risk of the rate of infection in their area.
Report by Etemadil.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn