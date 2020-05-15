Social distancing goes for a toss after migrant workers gather to board train in Chennai
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Social distancing norms went for a toss after hundreds of migrant workers gathered at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai to board a 'Shramik Special' train to Uttar Pradesh on May 17.
Migrant workers are towards their native places due to coronavirus lockdown.
Meanwhile, the nationwide lockdown extended till May 31.