Solanki Diwakar, who has acted in Bollywood films like 'Titli' and 'Dream Girl' now back to streets due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The actor fallen back as a fruit vendor to earn money and manage a living.

The actor and a father of two, says no work is big or small.Diwakar said he cannot wait to face the camera again once normalcy returns.

Till then, he says he is happy for what he has and celebrates the little victories of life.