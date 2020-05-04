Global  

Nationwide lockdown extended till May 31

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:47s - Published
In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, nationwide lockdown extended till May 31.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for lockdown 4.0.

According to new guidelines, all cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places, shall continue to remain closed throughout the country till 31st May.

However, the delineation of red, green, and orange zones will be decided by the respective State/Union Territory governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by MHA to remain prohibited throughout the country.

District authorities have been asked to advise individuals to install the Aarogya Setu application on compatible mobile phones and regularly update their health status on the app.

