Phyllis George, a pioneer in the sports broadcasting industry, died this week due to complications...



Tweets about this [email protected] RT @GeorgeDunham: Very sad to hear of the passing of Phyllis George. She was a sports broadcasting trailblazer, part of the greatest NFL… 9 minutes ago Pam Adams RT @BillieJeanKing: Phyllis George, the first female sports broadcaster to work at a major TV network, has passed away. She was the first… 12 minutes ago Jim Van Horne If there was a TRUE trailblazer for women in sports broadcasting it was Phyllis George. Full Stop. 42 minutes ago Olga Harvey RT @WomensSportsFdn: "Phyllis didn’t receive nearly enough credit for opening the sports broadcasting door for the dozens of talented women… 1 hour ago Andrew Beebe Old enough to remember when Phyllis George was part of the original "NFL Today" lineup with @BrentMusburger, Irv Cr… https://t.co/E73BIDoIlE 1 hour ago