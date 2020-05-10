Global  

All you need to know from the May 17 UK coronavirus briefing

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Business Secretary Alok Sharma gives an update on the progress of clinical trials to help combat coronavirus at the daily 10 Downing Street briefing.

He said the Government had committed more than a quarter of a billion pounds to helping the UK develop a vaccine, but warned that search may not be successful.

