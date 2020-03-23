Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New clashes with police as anti-lockdown protests erupt across Europe

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:14s - Published
New clashes with police as anti-lockdown protests erupt across Europe

New clashes with police as anti-lockdown protests erupt across Europe

Thousands of people across Europe took to the streets to oppose their governments’ lockdown measures amid the pandemic.

From London to Berlin and Warsaw, demonstrators clashed with police, who made several arrests, including that of Piers Corbyn, the brother of ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

In Italy, hospitality workers protested in front of the Pantheon in Rome, claiming the safety measures required by the government will hinder their recovery efforts.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ImDrinknWyn

Congregant of the Mighty-Church of Demon-Rats Piers Corbyn, the 73-year-old brother of former Labour leader Jeremy, was arrested in clashes with police at Hyde P… https://t.co/c8jEXpNuRc 7 hours ago

AliceWa32036987

W.H.O. KNEW RT @JohnD_ohh: Hard left? The lockdown rebels: Nineteen protesters are arrested - including Jeremy Corbyn's brother - in clashes with pol… 9 hours ago

JohnD_ohh

John D_ohh WWG1WGA!!! Hard left? The lockdown rebels: Nineteen protesters are arrested - including Jeremy Corbyn's brother - in clashes… https://t.co/nT0HLuam5I 10 hours ago

Michael06430667

Michael Savage The lockdown rebels: Nineteen protesters are arrested - including Jeremy Corbyn's brother - in clashes with police… https://t.co/F0yus9oDcH 10 hours ago

UKIP_Cambs

UKIP Camb & SE Cambs The lockdown rebels: Nineteen protesters are arrested - including Jeremy Corbyn's brother - in clashes with police… https://t.co/WKNsI27H6f 20 hours ago

geoffsworlduk

GEOFF'S WORL D U K RETIRED ROCK MUSO, SOLO ENT. The lockdown rebels: Nineteen protesters are arrested - including Jeremy Corbyn's brother - in clashes with police… https://t.co/4CoLQxq14q 20 hours ago

R34LFacTs1

MrBoBo Oh Piers Corbyn ! The lockdown rebels: Nineteen protesters are arrested - including Jeremy Corbyn's brother - in c… https://t.co/sXk1phHCwf 20 hours ago

nareteVymrA

🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿✌️👀💩☠️ The lockdown rebels: Nineteen protesters are arrested - including Jeremy Corbyn's brother - in clashes with police… https://t.co/fy52b6er8l 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong activists arrested over last year's mass protests [Video]

Hong Kong activists arrested over last year's mass protests

Police arrest at least 14 pro-democracy figures, including ex-legislators, over protests that shook Chinese territory

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published
Police Bring Smiles to Quarantined Families During Nationwide Shutdown in Spain [Video]

Police Bring Smiles to Quarantined Families During Nationwide Shutdown in Spain

Protect and serve has taken on a new meaning during Spain’s nationwide shutdown. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published