Rajkot incident: Gujarat Police arrest 29 migrant workers involved in damaging vehicles Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published 2 days ago Rajkot incident: Gujarat Police arrest 29 migrant workers involved in damaging vehicles The police arrested 29 migrant workers involved in damaging vehicles at Shapar industrial zone in Gujarat. Inspector General of Rajkot Range, Sandeep Singh said, "19 migrant workers were arrested in Shapar industrial zone incident."The migrant workers ransacked vehicles in Shapar industrial area in Gujarat's Rajkot after cancellation of two 'Shramik Special' trains to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. 0

