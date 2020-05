KyFireInspectors RT @STATter911: Breaking: LAFD reports 10 firefighters hurt, some critical, after an explosion during a fire this evening. News video shows… 3 hours ago

World News At Least 10 Firefighters Hurt In Explosion, Fire In Los Angeles more at https://t.co/49KRTX10Bm https://t.co/4c8GZOojCE 4 hours ago

全米🇺🇸が認めた邪悪な(⃔ *`꒳´ * )⃕↝®👨‍🚀Space Cadet👨‍🚀 Downtown Los Angeles explosion leaves at least 11 firefighters hurt - The Mainichi https://t.co/xyTmn6OMbr 8 hours ago

minnamoira 🇫🇮🇳🇦 🇳🇴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🌍 RT @themainichi: Downtown Los Angeles explosion leaves at least 11 firefighters hurt https://t.co/u6MUAB8ITw 9 hours ago

The Mainichi (Japan) Downtown Los Angeles explosion leaves at least 11 firefighters hurt https://t.co/u6MUAB8ITw 9 hours ago

Ryushi Ahnam (Yom) Downtown Los Angeles explosion leaves at least 11 firefighters hurt - The Mainichi https://t.co/Qv8okZLzQr 13 hours ago

Ryan Ehrenreich 🐘 Dear @LAFD & @FoxNews, Firefighters are very brave people. It is always sad when any of them get hurt. So this n… https://t.co/7hGv43FMeo 13 hours ago