NY's Cuomo takes 'easy' coronavirus test

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:18s - Published
NY's Cuomo takes 'easy' coronavirus test

NY's Cuomo takes 'easy' coronavirus test

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took a coronavirus test on live TV Sunday to show New Yorkers how "easy" it is and said if he doesn't show up tomorrow it means he tested positive.

Gavino Garay has more.

NY's Cuomo takes 'easy' coronavirus test

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told New Yorkers the coronavirus test is so easy even a governor can do it, using himself as an example during his daily briefing Sunday where he took the test on live TV.

"That's it?

Told you.

That is the whole test.

I'm not in pain, I'm not in discomfort.

Closing my eyes was a moment of relaxation.

There is no reason why you should not get the test." Driven by the impact in New York City, the state has accounted for one-third of the nearly 90,000 American who have died from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally.

Cuomo told reporters, if he doesn't show up tomorrow, they'll know why.

"If I'm not here tomorrow it means I tested positive.

Otherwise, I'll see you here tomorrow."




