Blue Line Bears Parade Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:15s - Published now Blue Line Bears Parade Megan O'grady has touched so many lives, especially in the law enforcement community. Fox 4 caught up with more than 140 people who woke up early to give back to Megan. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Blue Line Bears Parade TOO SPECIAL TO THE LAWENFORCEMENT COMMUNITY TO STOP.BACK TO YOU.LISA THANK YOU.AND LISA JUST GAVE US A GLIMPSEOF THE IMPACT MEGAN’S HAD ON SOMANY LIVES.TODAY...WE CAUGHT UP WITH OVER140 PEOPLE WHO WOKE UPEARLY...TO GIVE BACK TO MEGANOUR PHOTOGRAPHER CURT TREMPERWAS THERE. TAKE A LOOK .(:52-:57)Today I wanted to do somethingspecial for Megan things forfamilies across the world.NatShe’s done some awesome workwith the blue line bear programand we’re happy that originatedhere in our city Cape CoralNatsToday is actually her graduationdayNatsWe have CCPD, LCSO and FMPD weeeexpecting with everyone about 7peopleNatsWe didn’t know how big it wasgonna get but this wasimpressiveNatsI just wanted to bring thecommunity together to supporther and that’s why were heretodayNatsI would just like her to knowhow incredibly loved she is andhow important she is in thelives of so many peopleNatsI was very shocked I’m just sograteful to have so many





Megan O'Grady's graduation was supposed to be on May 16th. It was canceled because of COVID-19, but law enforcement members and people in the community surprised Megan with a parade. Megan is the.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 04:38 Published 18 hours ago