Eric Trump Says Coronavirus A Ploy To Stop His Father's Campaign

Dennis Van Tine / STAR MAX / IPX / AP Eric Trump claimed that the coronavirus will "magically all of a sudden go away and disappear" after the presidential election on November 3 during an appearance on Fox News Saturday.

Eric Trump's comments come as his brother, Trump Jr., also said that the coronavirus — which has killed more than 88,000 Americans — was invented by the Democrats to cancel his father's campaign rallies.

Public health experts — including some in the Trump administration — believe there will actually be a larger, even more deadly, second wave of the outbreak in the fall and winter.