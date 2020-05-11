What To Think About If You're Considering Buying A Tiny Home

Global  

As rents and housing prices skyrocket, tiny houses have become exceedingly popular over the past few years.

According to Business Insider, buying a tiny home demands a number of critical decisions by the prospective homeowner.

Most importantly: where are you going to put it?

Zoning laws vary enormously, and getting permission to erect one can be difficult.

Second, why do you want a tiny home?

To save money?

To be mobile?

To make less of an environmental impact?

The answers to those questions will have an enormous influence on your ultimate choice.

Finally, what is your budget?

The more work you do yourself, the less your home can cost.

Happy hunting!

