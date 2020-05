Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet crashes in Kamloops, B.C. Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 01:07s - Published now Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet crashes in Kamloops, B.C. A Canadian Armed Forces Snowbird jet crashed in Kamloops, British Columbia on May 17. The plane reportedly hit a house and the pilot was able to eject before the jet crashed in the residential area. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend