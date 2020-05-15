COVID-19 Cases Jump As Texas Ends Lockdown Restrictions

Texas reported 1,801 new novel coronavirus COVID-19 infections on Saturday.

According to Business Insider, it's the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in the state so far.

More than 700 of the new cases came from the Texas panhandle city of Amarillo area.

Texas Gov.

Greg Abbott said he expected the number of positive cases to continue to rise.

That's because the state intends to increase testing in the most high-risk areas: nursing homes, meatpacking plants, and jails.